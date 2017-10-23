Chuang's China Investments Ltd (0298.HK)
0298.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Chuang’s China Investments Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Property Development, Investment and Trading segment is engaged in the investment, development and trading of industrial properties, residential properties,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
Earnings vs. Estimates
