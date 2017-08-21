New Sports Group Ltd (0299.HK)
0299.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.04HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
New Sports Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in information technology (IT) businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Software segment is engaged in the provision of outsourcing software development services and technical support services. Provision of Online Game... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,225.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34,052.14
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-New Sports posts HY profit attributable of HK$208.3 mln
* HY profit for the period attributable HK$208.3 million versus loss of HK$186.3 million
BRIEF-New Sports Group expected to record net profit for HY
* Expected to record a net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-New Sports Group updates on acquisition of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Co
* Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited
BRIEF-New Sports Group enters placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities
* Entered into placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities Limited
BRIEF-New Sports enters in SP agreement with Deng Jin Ai
* Company, as vendor and Deng Jin Ai, as purchaser entered into SPA
