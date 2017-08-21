Edition:
New Sports Group Ltd (0299.HK)

0299.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.04HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
HK$0.03
Open
HK$0.03
Day's High
HK$0.04
Day's Low
HK$0.03
Volume
22,140,000
Avg. Vol
60,054,830
52-wk High
HK$0.12
52-wk Low
HK$0.03

About

New Sports Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in information technology (IT) businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Software segment is engaged in the provision of outsourcing software development services and technical support services. Provision of Online Game... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.14
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,225.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34,052.14
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

BRIEF-New Sports posts HY profit attributable of HK$208.3 mln

* HY profit for the period attributable HK$208.3 million versus loss of HK$186.3 million

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-New Sports Group expected to record net profit for HY

* Expected to record a net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-New Sports Group updates on acquisition of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Co

* Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-New Sports Group enters placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities

* Entered into placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities Limited

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-New Sports enters in SP agreement with Deng Jin Ai

* Company, as vendor and Deng Jin Ai, as purchaser entered into SPA

04 May 2017
