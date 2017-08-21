BRIEF-New Sports posts HY profit attributable of HK$208.3 mln * HY profit for the period attributable HK$208.3 million versus loss of HK$186.3 million

BRIEF-New Sports Group expected to record net profit for HY * Expected to record a net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-New Sports Group updates on acquisition of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Co * Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited

BRIEF-New Sports Group enters placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities * Entered into placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities Limited