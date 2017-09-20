Vtech Holdings Ltd (0303.HK)
0303.HK on Hong Kong Stock
113.60HKD
12:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
VTech Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in electronic products-related businesses. Its main businesses include the design, manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products, such as electronic education toys and phones, among others. The Company operates through four... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$29,159.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|251.37
|Dividend:
|4.14
|Yield (%):
|4.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|15.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|3.06
|10.90
|ROE:
|3.95
|14.09
BRIEF-Vtech Holdings Ltd updates on impact of Toys"R"Us bankruptcy on co
* Toys"R"Us has filed for bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code together with its certain U.S. Subsidiaries