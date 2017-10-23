Edition:
India

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Ltd (0306.HK)

0306.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$4.54
Open
HK$4.55
Day's High
HK$4.55
Day's Low
HK$4.50
Volume
88,000
Avg. Vol
184,778
52-wk High
HK$4.95
52-wk Low
HK$3.86

Chart for

About

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in transportation businesses. The Company operates through six segments. The Non-franchised Bus is engaged in the provision of non-franchised bus hire services in Hong Kong, cross-boundary passenger transportation services... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: -0.13
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,077.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 461.69
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 5.33

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates