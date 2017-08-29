BRIEF-Smartone Telecommunications Holdings posts FY profit attributable to equity holders of $672.1 mln * FY profit attributable to equity holders of co $672.1 million versus $797.2 million

Two private equity groups submit bids for Hutchison fixed-line unit: sources HONG KONG A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP and MBK Partners, and investment manager I Squared Capital Advisors LLC have put in separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, said people involved in the matter.