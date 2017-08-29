Edition:
Smartone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd (0315.HK)

0315.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
HK$9.60
Open
HK$9.63
Day's High
HK$9.66
Day's Low
HK$9.58
Volume
1,485,500
Avg. Vol
1,590,748
52-wk High
HK$12.28
52-wk Low
HK$9.18

About

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is an investment holding. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services and the sale of handsets and accessories in Hong Kong and Macau. The Company's segments include Hong Kong and Macau. The Company provides voice,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.10
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,340.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,100.07
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 6.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about 0315.HK

BRIEF-Smartone Telecommunications Holdings posts FY profit attributable to equity holders of $672.1 mln

* FY profit attributable to equity holders of co $672.1 million versus $797.2 million

29 Aug 2017

Two private equity groups submit bids for Hutchison fixed-line unit: sources

HONG KONG A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP and MBK Partners, and investment manager I Squared Capital Advisors LLC have put in separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, said people involved in the matter.

18 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Two private equity groups submit bids for Hutchison fixed-line unit -sources

HONG KONG, July 18 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP and MBK Partners, and investment manager I Squared Capital Advisors LLC have put in separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, said people involved in the matter.

18 Jul 2017
