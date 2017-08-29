Edition:
Orient Overseas International Ltd (0316.HK)

0316.HK on Hong Kong Stock

73.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.15 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$73.65
Open
HK$73.75
Day's High
HK$73.80
Day's Low
HK$73.60
Volume
285,472
Avg. Vol
2,279,058
52-wk High
HK$75.00
52-wk Low
HK$27.55

Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in container transport and logistics businesses. It operates through two segments, including Container Transport and Logistics segment and Others segment. Container Transport and Logistics segment is engaged in the... (more)

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$46,183.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 625.79
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 0.23

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -4.34 10.90
ROE: -- -12.61 14.09

UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd sees dividend on the horizon as shipping markets improve

* More consolidation underway in world market (Adds details from analysts call and interview)

29 Aug 2017

European banks struggle to solve toxic shipping debt problem

LONDON Dutch shipowner Vroon is finding talks with banks tough going as it tries to navigate a way out of a long slump in the shipping industry. But it is not an easy time for the lenders either.

24 Jul 2017

Kuehne raises Hapag-Lloyd shareholding to 17.15 pct

FRANKFURT, July 13 Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has raised his shareholding in German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd to 17.15 percent from 14.1 percent, his Swiss-based Kuehne Holding said on Thursday.

13 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-COSCO Shipping shares climb after bid to become third-biggest container line

* Offer underlines China's desire to up control over supply chains (Adds comments from COSCO general manager, analysts)

10 Jul 2017

COSCO Shipping, Orient Overseas shares leap after lofty $6.3 billion bid

SHANGHAI COSCO Shipping's and Hong Kong's Orient Overseas International Ltd's (OOIL) shares leapt on Monday after the Chinese shipping giant made a $6.3 billion offer for its smaller rival on Sunday.

10 Jul 2017

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd

SHANGHAI/BEIJING COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd has offered to buy Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion), in a deal that will see the mainland China group become the world's third largest container liner.

10 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd

* Deal will make COSCO world's 3rd largest shipping line (Updates with quote, details, context)

09 Jul 2017

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd

BEIJING China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).

09 Jul 2017
