Texwinca Holdings Ltd (0321.HK)
0321.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.25 (-5.21%)
Prev Close
HK$4.80
Open
HK$4.55
Day's High
HK$4.58
Day's Low
HK$4.43
Volume
3,864,000
Avg. Vol
2,075,757
52-wk High
HK$5.73
52-wk Low
HK$4.16
About
TEXWINCA Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in knitted fabric and apparel businesses. The Company operates through three segments. The Knitted Fabric and Yarn segment is engaged in the production, dyeing and distribution of knitted fabric and yarn. The Casual Apparel and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,687.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,381.70
|Dividend:
|0.32
|Yield (%):
|12.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Texwinca Holdings expects that it may record about 60 pct decrease in profit after tax for HY
* Expected result due to one-off gain on disposal of a trademark of HK$152 million recorded in HY 2016
BRIEF-Texwinca Holdings Ltd expects 60% decrease in profit after tax for FY
* Expected that group may record an approximately 60% decrease in profit after tax for financial year ended 31 March 2017