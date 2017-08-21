Edition:
Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp (0322.HK)

0322.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$12.00
Open
HK$11.98
Day's High
HK$12.10
Day's Low
HK$11.96
Volume
3,612,358
Avg. Vol
8,625,987
52-wk High
HK$13.00
52-wk Low
HK$8.34

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the production and sales of instant noodles, beverages and instant food products. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture, bottling, packaging, sales and distribution of PepsiCo non-alcoholic drinks. The Company's... (more)

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$65,018.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,605.04
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 1.06

Chinese food maker Tingyi Q2 profit surges as sales up

HONG KONG, Aug 21 Chinese food and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp on Monday posted a more than three-fold jump in quarterly net profit thanks to solid noodle sales and as its beverage business benefited from warm weather.

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands says qtrly profit attributable RMB 266.7 mln vs RMB 77 mln‍​

* Qtrly profit attributable rmb 266.7 million versus rmb 77 mln‍​

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands appoints ‍lin Chin-Tang as executive director​

* ‍lin Chin-Tang has been appointed as executive director of company.​

04 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan beer maker Asahi to sell Chinese JV stake for $612 mln

TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd on Friday said it will sell its remaining 20.4 percent stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co Ltd to Chinese joint venture partner Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp for $612 million.

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp says qtrly net profit RMB433.5 mln

* Q1 revenue RMB 14.20 billion versus RMB 13.69 billion a year ago

22 May 2017

China's Tingyi logs first quarterly profit rise in nearly 3 years

HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.

22 May 2017

BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands Holdings says entered into master supply agreement with Marine Vision Investment

* Company entered into master supply agreement with marine vision investment inc

12 May 2017
