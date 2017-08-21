Chinese food maker Tingyi Q2 profit surges as sales up HONG KONG, Aug 21 Chinese food and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp on Monday posted a more than three-fold jump in quarterly net profit thanks to solid noodle sales and as its beverage business benefited from warm weather.

BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands says qtrly profit attributable RMB 266.7 mln vs RMB 77 mln‍​ * Qtrly profit attributable rmb 266.7 million versus rmb 77 mln‍​

BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands appoints ‍lin Chin-Tang as executive director​ * ‍lin Chin-Tang has been appointed as executive director of company.​

UPDATE 1-Japan beer maker Asahi to sell Chinese JV stake for $612 mln TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd on Friday said it will sell its remaining 20.4 percent stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co Ltd to Chinese joint venture partner Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp for $612 million.

BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp says qtrly net profit RMB433.5 mln * Q1 revenue RMB 14.20 billion versus RMB 13.69 billion a year ago

China's Tingyi logs first quarterly profit rise in nearly 3 years HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.