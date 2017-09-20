Edition:
Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK)

0330.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$4.52
Open
HK$4.54
Day's High
HK$4.64
Day's Low
HK$4.51
Volume
9,667,540
Avg. Vol
9,578,017
52-wk High
HK$7.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.81

About

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in apparel businesses. Its main businesses include the retailing, wholesales, distribution and licensing of garment and non-apparel products under the brands Esprit and edc. Its products include apparel for men, women and kids, as well as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$8,148.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,930.82
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about 0330.HK

Fashion group Esprit profit jumps threefold; sees slight revenue dip

HONG KONG, Sept 20 Fashion group Esprit Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a more-than-threefold rise in full-year profit that came in slightly above the midpoint of the company's forecast as it trimmed operating costs.

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Esprit Holdings expects group to record FY net profit in range of about HK$50 mln to HK$80 mln

* For FY, company's management currently expects group to record a net profit in range of approximately hk$50 million to hk$80 million

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Esprit updates on director

* Alexander Reid Hamilton independent non-executive director of company, was formerly an independent non -executive director of citic limited

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Esprit Holdings clarifies on unusual price and trading volume movements of co

* Noted recent decreases in price and increases in trading volume of shares of company

20 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates