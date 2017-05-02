Edition:
China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd (0334.HK)

0334.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.98HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.00
Open
HK$1.00
Day's High
HK$1.00
Day's Low
HK$0.97
Volume
2,248,000
Avg. Vol
3,005,319
52-wk High
HK$1.40
52-wk Low
HK$0.65

About

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited, formerly TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in flat panel display products-related businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the manufacture and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD)... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,015.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,035.59
Dividend: --
Yield (%): 1.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.25 10.90
ROE: -- 13.86 14.09

Latest News about 0334.HK

BRIEF-TCL's unit acquires shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology

* Says unit acquires 1.1 billion shares in China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd for about HK$984 million ($126.48 million)

02 May 2017
