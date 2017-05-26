Huabao International Holdings Ltd (0336.HK)
0336.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
HK$4.91
Open
HK$4.95
Day's High
HK$4.97
Day's Low
HK$4.84
Volume
1,940,000
Avg. Vol
3,467,126
52-wk High
HK$6.09
52-wk Low
HK$2.75
About
Huabao International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in flavors and tobacco-related businesses. The Company operates through five segments. Flavors segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sales of flavors products. Reconstituted Tobacco Leaves... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$14,856.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,107.96
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|4.60
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Huabao International updates onm transactions with Hongta Tobacco Group
