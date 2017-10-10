BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts 9-month contracted sales of RMB22.27 bln * ‍Contracted sales of company for first nine months of 2017 amounted to about RMB22,274 million, up 59 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts contracted sales of RMB19.75 bln for first eight months of 2017 * That for first eight months of 2017, contracted sales of company about RMB19,753 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings announces acquisition of properties * Announces acquisition of properties at Tongxiang Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang province

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong expects increase in HY profit * For six months ended 30 June 2017, group is expected to record an increase in consolidated profit attributable

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong enters into subscription & placement agreement * Entered into subscription and placement agreement with Credit Suisse, certain subscribers and Swap Counterparty

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings entered into subscription agreement * Subscription agreement in connection with issue of 4.50% bonds due 2018 in aggregate principal amount of US$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong updates on issue of U.S. Dollar denominated bonds * Announces proposed issue of U.S. Dollar denominated bonds by co

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings updates on contracted sales for first 5 months of 2017 * For first five months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB13,530 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: