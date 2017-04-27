Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (0338.HK)
0338.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
HK$4.85
Open
HK$4.85
Day's High
HK$4.87
Day's Low
HK$4.77
Volume
9,316,928
Avg. Vol
12,912,445
52-wk High
HK$5.06
52-wk Low
HK$3.79
About
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$71,020.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10,800.00
|Dividend:
|0.29
|Yield (%):
|5.93
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
BRIEF-BP says to dispose interest in SECCO to Sinopec for $1.68 bln
* Consideration of sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC $1.68 billion