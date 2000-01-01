Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd (0341.HK)
0341.HK on Hong Kong Stock
24.15HKD
1:29pm IST
24.15HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-0.41%)
HK$-0.10 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
HK$24.25
HK$24.25
Open
HK$24.30
HK$24.30
Day's High
HK$24.30
HK$24.30
Day's Low
HK$24.00
HK$24.00
Volume
76,000
76,000
Avg. Vol
400,986
400,986
52-wk High
HK$28.00
HK$28.00
52-wk Low
HK$23.80
HK$23.80
About
Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in food and beverage businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the operation of quick service restaurants, institutional catering stores, fast casual and casual dining chains, as well as the processing and distribution... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$14,226.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|585.44
|Dividend:
|0.63
|Yield (%):
|3.33