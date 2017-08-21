Newocean Energy Holdings Ltd (0342.HK)
0342.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.08
Open
HK$2.06
Day's High
HK$2.08
Day's Low
HK$2.06
Volume
72,000
Avg. Vol
1,316,829
52-wk High
HK$4.20
52-wk Low
HK$1.92
About
NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas (NG), oil products business and sales of electronic products. The Company operates through three main segments. The Sales and Distribution of LPG segment is mainly... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,181.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,473.03
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Newocean Energy posts HY profit attributable of HK$402 mln
* HY profit for period attributable to owners of company decreased by 7.53% to hk$402 million
BRIEF-Newocean Energy enters agreement for term loan of HK$190 mln
* Entered into facility agreement for a term loan of HK$190 million for refinancing group's existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Hong Kong's NewOcean to build $1.2 bln oil refinery in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 Hong Kong's NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited said on Monday it planned to build a 5.1 billion ringgit ($1.2 billion) petroleum refinery complex on Malaysia's east coast along with two partners.
BRIEF-Newocean Energy updates on revolving facility up to HK$150 mln
* Sound Agents entered into facility agreement for a revolving short term advance facility up to HK$150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: