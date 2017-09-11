Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd (0345.HK)
0345.HK on Hong Kong Stock
17.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$17.88
Open
HK$17.88
Day's High
HK$18.06
Day's Low
HK$17.74
Volume
228,000
Avg. Vol
706,906
52-wk High
HK$18.32
52-wk Low
HK$14.76
About
Vitasoy International Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. The Company has five segments: The Mainland China, which represents the manufacture and sale of soymilk, tea and juice, among others in Mainland China; The Hong Kong Operation, which represents the manufacture and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Vitasoy International appoints Eugene Lye as executive director
* Eugene Lye will be appointed as an executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2xZcePz) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vitasoy International says unit signed investment agreement with Changping Town Government
* vitasoy (china) signed investment agreement with changping town government