Edition:
India

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd (0345.HK)

0345.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$17.88
Open
HK$17.88
Day's High
HK$18.06
Day's Low
HK$17.74
Volume
228,000
Avg. Vol
706,906
52-wk High
HK$18.32
52-wk Low
HK$14.76

Chart for

About

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. The Company has five segments: The Mainland China, which represents the manufacture and sale of soymilk, tea and juice, among others in Mainland China; The Hong Kong Operation, which represents the manufacture and sale of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.63
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$18,380.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,056.36
Dividend: 0.27
Yield (%): 1.78

Financials

Latest News about 0345.HK

BRIEF-Vitasoy International appoints Eugene Lye as executive director

* Eugene Lye will be appointed as an executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2xZcePz) Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Vitasoy International says unit signed investment agreement with Changping Town Government​

* ‍vitasoy (china) signed investment agreement with changping town government​

31 Aug 2017
» More 0345.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates