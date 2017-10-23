Edition:
Angang Steel Co Ltd (0347.HK)

0347.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$7.11
Open
HK$7.17
Day's High
HK$7.17
Day's Low
HK$6.94
Volume
6,626,000
Avg. Vol
17,671,248
52-wk High
HK$7.71
52-wk Low
HK$3.89

Chart for

About

Angang Steel Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of steel. The Company's main products include hot-rolled steel sheet products, cold-rolled steel sheet products, medium and heavy sheets and other steel products. The Company distributes its products within domestic... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$54,943.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,234.81
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 1.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates