Angang Steel Co Ltd (0347.HK)
0347.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$7.11
Open
HK$7.17
Day's High
HK$7.17
Day's Low
HK$6.94
Volume
6,626,000
Avg. Vol
17,671,248
52-wk High
HK$7.71
52-wk Low
HK$3.89
About
Angang Steel Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of steel. The Company's main products include hot-rolled steel sheet products, cold-rolled steel sheet products, medium and heavy sheets and other steel products. The Company distributes its products within domestic... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$54,943.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,234.81
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|1.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09