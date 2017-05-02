Edition:
India

Chinasoft International Ltd (0354.HK)

0354.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
HK$4.52
Open
HK$4.51
Day's High
HK$4.65
Day's Low
HK$4.45
Volume
14,996,334
Avg. Vol
14,534,352
52-wk High
HK$4.81
52-wk Low
HK$3.49

Chart for

About

Chinasoft International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of information technology (IT)-related services. The Company operates through two segments. Technical Professional Services segment is engaged in the development and provision of solutions, emerging services and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,666.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,402.27
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about 0354.HK

BRIEF-Chinasoft International announces resignation of CFO

* Frank Waung, chief financial officer of company, has resigned as chief financial officer

02 May 2017
» More 0354.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates