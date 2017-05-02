Chinasoft International Ltd (0354.HK)
0354.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Chinasoft International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of information technology (IT)-related services. The Company operates through two segments. Technical Professional Services segment is engaged in the development and provision of solutions, emerging services and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,666.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,402.27
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Chinasoft International announces resignation of CFO
* Frank Waung, chief financial officer of company, has resigned as chief financial officer