Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd (0358.HK)

0358.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$12.90
Open
HK$12.84
Day's High
HK$12.92
Day's Low
HK$12.72
Volume
7,031,303
Avg. Vol
13,655,500
52-wk High
HK$14.66
52-wk Low
HK$8.93

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in the mining, smelting and processing of copper. The Company is also engaged in the extraction and processing of precious metals and dissipated metals, sulfur chemical industry business, and financial and trading businesses. The company's products... (more)

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$62,753.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,462.73
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 1.34

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

* (From last session on Friday) SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.3 pct

02 May 2017
