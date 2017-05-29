Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (0363.HK)
0363.HK on Hong Kong Stock
24.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
24.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.20%)
HK$-0.05 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$24.70
HK$24.70
Open
HK$24.70
HK$24.70
Day's High
HK$24.80
HK$24.80
Day's Low
HK$24.55
HK$24.55
Volume
935,190
935,190
Avg. Vol
1,397,744
1,397,744
52-wk High
HK$25.80
HK$25.80
52-wk Low
HK$20.20
HK$20.20
About
Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in infrastructure facilities businesses, real estate businesses and consumer products businesses. The Company operates its businesses through three segments. The Infrastructure Facilities segment is engaged in the investment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$27,289.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,087.21
|Dividend:
|0.46
|Yield (%):
|3.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy