Chuang's Consortium International Ltd (0367.HK)
0367.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$1.74
Open
HK$1.74
Day's High
HK$1.74
Day's Low
HK$1.72
Volume
544,708
Avg. Vol
964,373
52-wk High
HK$2.00
52-wk Low
HK$1.43
About
Chuang’s Consortium International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property and hotel businesses. The Company’s main businesses include the development, investment and trading of properties, hotel operation and management, the sales of goods and merchandises, the investment and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,968.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,677.19
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|3.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Chuang's Consortium International appoints Albert Chuang as vice chairman
* Albert Chuang has been appointed as vice chairman of company
BRIEF-Chuang's Consortium International expects to record increase in FY profit attributable
* Expects to record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 March 2017