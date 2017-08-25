Edition:
Yunfeng Financial Group Limited, formerly REORIENT GROUP LIMITED, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in security businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Securities Brokerage segment is engaged in the provision of brokerage services in exchange markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and... (more)

BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial Group posts HY loss attributable HK$236.6 million

* HY loss attributable to equity shareholders HK$236.6 million versus loss of HK$220.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Massmutual International acquires stake in Yunfeng Financial Group - HKEx filing

* Massmutual International LLC has bought 800 million shares in Yunfeng Financial Group at average HK$6.5 per share on Aug 17 - HKEx filing

25 Aug 2017

Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng leads $1.7 billion purchase of MassMutual Asia unit

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Yunfeng Financial Group said it would be the main investor in a $1.7 billion acquisition of insurer MassMutual International's Hong Kong unit - a deal that sent shares in the Jack Ma-backed finance firm soaring as much as 30 percent.

18 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng leads $1.7 bln purchase of MassMutual Asia unit

* Yunfeng says deal is milestone step of becoming financial group (Adds details of deal, MassMutual cooperation agreement)

18 Aug 2017

MassMutual to sell Hong Kong business for $1.68 bln

Aug 17 U.S.-based insurer MassMutual said on Thursday it would sell its Hong Kong business to Yunfeng Financial Group and other Asian investors for $1.68 billion in a cash and stock deal.

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial expects loss in excess of HK$230 mln for 2017 interim

* Expects consol net loss attributable to equity shareholders in excess of HK$230 million for 2017 interim

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial announces disposal of entire equity interest in Wisdom Star Investments

* Company and Insula Holdings Limited entered into share sale agreement

13 Jul 2017
