BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial Group posts HY loss attributable HK$236.6 million * HY loss attributable to equity shareholders HK$236.6 million versus loss of HK$220.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Massmutual International acquires stake in Yunfeng Financial Group - HKEx filing * Massmutual International LLC has bought 800 million shares in Yunfeng Financial Group at average HK$6.5 per share on Aug 17 - HKEx filing

Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng leads $1.7 billion purchase of MassMutual Asia unit HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Yunfeng Financial Group said it would be the main investor in a $1.7 billion acquisition of insurer MassMutual International's Hong Kong unit - a deal that sent shares in the Jack Ma-backed finance firm soaring as much as 30 percent.

MassMutual to sell Hong Kong business for $1.68 bln Aug 17 U.S.-based insurer MassMutual said on Thursday it would sell its Hong Kong business to Yunfeng Financial Group and other Asian investors for $1.68 billion in a cash and stock deal.

BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial expects loss in excess of HK$230 mln for 2017 interim * Expects consol net loss attributable to equity shareholders in excess of HK$230 million for 2017 interim