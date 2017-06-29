Edition:
India

FDG Kinetic Ltd (0378.HK)

0378.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-4.07%)
Prev Close
HK$1.23
Open
HK$1.23
Day's High
HK$1.24
Day's Low
HK$1.17
Volume
12,408,000
Avg. Vol
20,566,095
52-wk High
HK$1.66
52-wk Low
HK$1.00

Chart for

About

FDG Kinetic Limited, formerly CIAM Group Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in battery businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Battery Materials Production segment is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of cathode materials for nickel, cobalt and... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,830.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,135.65
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about 0378.HK

BRIEF-FDG Kinetic posts FY loss for year of HK$206.2 million

* Loss for year HK$206.2 million versus loss of HK$1.97 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

29 Jun 2017
» More 0378.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.