China Gas Holdings Ltd (0384.HK)

0384.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$24.25
Open
HK$24.50
Day's High
HK$24.75
Day's Low
HK$24.20
Volume
2,418,085
Avg. Vol
6,532,658
52-wk High
HK$25.00
52-wk Low
HK$9.91

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in gas businesses. The Company’s main businesses include the investment, construction and operation of gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities and gas logistics systems, the... (more)

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$121,977.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,968.52
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 1.02

China's CNPC imports first gas from Kazakhstan ahead of winter

BEIJING, Oct 23 Kazakhstan has started supplying gas to China via the Central-Asia China gas pipeline system for the first time, state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said on Monday.

7:10am IST

BRIEF-China Gas Holdings entered shandong cooperation framework agreement with Shandong Luxin Investment

* Co and Shandong Luxin Investment entered shandong strategic cooperation framework agreement on aug 15

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Gas completes issuance of 2017 first medium-term notes

* Completed issuance of 2017 first medium-term notes in an aggregate amount of RMB1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Gas Holdings announces transaction regarding establishment of an investment fund

* Announces transaction in relation to establishment of an investment fund with Bocom International Trust Company Ltd

09 Jun 2017

China Gas expects yearly profit to jump 70 pct

HONG KONG, June 5 Gas services operator China Gas Holdings Ltd said it expects its net profit for the year to end-March to rise more than 70 percent, thanks to considerable growth of its principal business in the second half.

05 Jun 2017
