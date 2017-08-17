China's CNPC imports first gas from Kazakhstan ahead of winter BEIJING, Oct 23 Kazakhstan has started supplying gas to China via the Central-Asia China gas pipeline system for the first time, state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said on Monday.

BRIEF-China Gas Holdings entered shandong cooperation framework agreement with Shandong Luxin Investment * Co and Shandong Luxin Investment entered shandong strategic cooperation framework agreement on aug 15

BRIEF-China Gas completes issuance of 2017 first medium-term notes * Completed issuance of 2017 first medium-term notes in an aggregate amount of RMB1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Gas Holdings announces transaction regarding establishment of an investment fund * Announces transaction in relation to establishment of an investment fund with Bocom International Trust Company Ltd