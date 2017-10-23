Edition:
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK)

0388.HK on Hong Kong Stock

219.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.60 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$220.20
Open
HK$221.40
Day's High
HK$221.40
Day's Low
HK$218.40
Volume
4,368,690
Avg. Vol
6,580,209
52-wk High
HK$233.20
52-wk Low
HK$177.60

About

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is principally engaged in the operation of stock exchanges. The Company operates through five business segments. The Cash segment includes various equity products traded on the Cash Market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Equity and Financial... (more)

Beta: 1.69
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$269,286.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,239.81
Dividend: 2.55
Yield (%): 2.11

