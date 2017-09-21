Edition:
India

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (0392.HK)

0392.HK on Hong Kong Stock

47.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
HK$48.00
Open
HK$48.15
Day's High
HK$48.45
Day's Low
HK$47.60
Volume
1,633,359
Avg. Vol
2,355,373
52-wk High
HK$48.45
52-wk Low
HK$33.60

Chart for

About

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is principally engaged in gas, brewery and sewage treatment businesses. The Company has four segments. The Piped Gas Operation distributes and sells piped natural gas, provides natural gas transmission, gas technology consultation and development services, surveys and plots underground... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$55,719.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,262.05
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 2.15

Financials

Latest News about 0392.HK

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry's unit enters equity transfer deals

Sept 21 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group says HY loss attributable HK$56.4 mln

Aug 29 Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd:

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry expects increase in net losses for HY

Aug 1 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry updates on termination of S&P agreement

July 27 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry enters loan agreement with Jinfu N.A. Real Estate Investment

July 17 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical & Health Industry Group updates on construction contract

July 11 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) to cut 1 pct stake in Beijing Sanyuan Foods

* Says shareholder Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) plans to unload up to 1 percent stake in the company within six months

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry appoints Qian Xu as executive director

May 22 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd

22 May 2017
» More 0392.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates