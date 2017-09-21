Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (0392.HK)
0392.HK on Hong Kong Stock
47.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
47.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.10%)
HK$-0.05 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
HK$48.00
HK$48.00
Open
HK$48.15
HK$48.15
Day's High
HK$48.45
HK$48.45
Day's Low
HK$47.60
HK$47.60
Volume
1,633,359
1,633,359
Avg. Vol
2,355,373
2,355,373
52-wk High
HK$48.45
HK$48.45
52-wk Low
HK$33.60
HK$33.60
About
Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is principally engaged in gas, brewery and sewage treatment businesses. The Company has four segments. The Piped Gas Operation distributes and sells piped natural gas, provides natural gas transmission, gas technology consultation and development services, surveys and plots underground... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$55,719.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,262.05
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|2.15
Financials
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry's unit enters equity transfer deals
Sept 21 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group says HY loss attributable HK$56.4 mln
Aug 29 Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd:
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry expects increase in net losses for HY
Aug 1 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry:
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry updates on termination of S&P agreement
July 27 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry enters loan agreement with Jinfu N.A. Real Estate Investment
July 17 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical & Health Industry Group updates on construction contract
July 11 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) to cut 1 pct stake in Beijing Sanyuan Foods
* Says shareholder Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) plans to unload up to 1 percent stake in the company within six months
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry appoints Qian Xu as executive director
May 22 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd