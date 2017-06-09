Edition:
India

Cogobuy Group (0400.HK)

0400.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$4.90
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$4.90
Day's Low
HK$4.78
Volume
7,265,400
Avg. Vol
12,103,940
52-wk High
HK$12.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.54

Chart for

About

Cogobuy Group is a Hong Kong-based e-commerce company principally engaged in electronic manufacturing industry. The main businesses of the Company include the sales of integrated circuit (IC) and other electronic components to small and medium enterprises and blue-chip electronics manufacturers in China, the operation of... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,209.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,471.28
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 1.02

Financials

Latest News about 0400.HK

BRIEF-Cogobuy's shareholder cuts stake in the company - HKEx filing

* Shareholder Yao Yi sells 28.09 million shares in Cogobuy Group at an on-exchange average price of HK$4.83 a share on June 1- HKEx filing

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Cogobuy Group appoints Kim Jin Ha as non-executive director

* Kim Jin Ha has been appointed as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Cogobuy shares plunge as trade resumes, denies short-seller's criticism

* Cogobuy denies short-seller allegations, files police report

31 May 2017

BRIEF-Cogobuy updates on report issued by Blazing Research

* Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.

29 May 2017

BRIEF-Cogobuy says trading in shares of co halted pending clarification announcement

* Board of directors is aware that an entity has issued a report today which contains allegations against company

22 May 2017

China's Cogobuy shares lose fifth of their value after short seller report

HONG KONG Shares of Chinese e-commerce platform Cogobuy Group plunged more than 20 percent on Monday and trading was halted, after a short-seller accused the company of improper accounting practices.

22 May 2017

China's Cogobuy shares lose fifth of their value after short seller report

HONG KONG, May 22 Shares of Chinese e-commerce platform Cogobuy Group plunged more than 20 percent on Monday and trading was halted, after a short-seller accused the company of improper accounting practices.

22 May 2017

BRIEF-Cogobuy Group says trading in shares has been halted

* Trading in shares of Cogobuy Group has been halted at 2:49 p.m. on 22 May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 May 2017
» More 0400.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates