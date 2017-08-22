Soho China Ltd (0410.HK)
0410.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$4.59
Open
HK$4.60
Day's High
HK$4.62
Day's Low
HK$4.52
Volume
4,517,700
Avg. Vol
12,709,118
52-wk High
HK$5.20
52-wk Low
HK$3.68
About
SOHO China Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in office building property businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Properties Development segment is engaged in holding property projects for sale. Properties Investment segment is engaged in holding accomplished property... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$25,165.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,199.52
|Dividend:
|0.41
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Soho China says unit sells Ever Prize Ltd for RMB2.95 bln
* Expects that group will record gross profit of about RMB367 million from proposed disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Soho China says China has 'serious oversupply' in shopping malls, hotels
HONG KONG, Aug 22 Soho China Ltd, a commercial property developer, said China has a serious oversupply in shopping malls and hotels with the time ripe to sell assets in the country.
BRIEF-Soho China posts HY net profit attributable of RMB4.0 bln
* Board recommended declaration and payment of a special dividend of RMB0.346 per share
BRIEF-Soho China says shareholders approved payment of special dividend of RMB0.346 per ordinary share
* "shareholders have approved at agm declaration and payment of a special dividend of rmb0.346 per ordinary share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)