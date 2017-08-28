Edition:
India

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co Ltd (0419.HK)

0419.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+3.45%)
Prev Close
HK$0.44
Open
HK$0.44
Day's High
HK$0.47
Day's Low
HK$0.43
Volume
100,045,000
Avg. Vol
56,428,091
52-wk High
HK$0.63
52-wk Low
HK$0.28

Chart for

About

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited, formerly China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in entertainment and media businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Entertainment and Media segment is engaged in the investment and... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: -0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,061.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13,498.11
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.83 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.89 10.90
ROE: -- 7.53 14.09

Latest News about 0419.HK

BRIEF-Huayi Tencent Entertainment posts HY loss for period of HK$72.8 mln

* HY loss for period HK$72.8 million versus loss of HK$58.6 million

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co expects to record HY consolidated net loss

* Group is expected to record a consolidated net loss for six months ended 30 June 2017 of not more than HK$75 million

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Huayi Tencent Entertainment announces disposal of stake in Cloud Health

* Cloud Technology, Cloud Health,Riswein Health Industry Investment entered into agreement for disposal of entire equity interest in Cloud Health

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Huayi Tencent Entertainment announces investment in Huayi-Warner contents fund

April 28 Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited:

28 Apr 2017
» More 0419.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.