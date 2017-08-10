Minth Group Ltd (0425.HK)
0425.HK on Hong Kong Stock
43.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.95 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
HK$42.30
Open
HK$43.05
Day's High
HK$43.80
Day's Low
HK$42.70
Volume
1,161,300
Avg. Vol
2,460,145
52-wk High
HK$44.95
52-wk Low
HK$23.00
About
MINTH GROUP LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in auto parts businesses. The Company’s main businesses include the design, manufacture and sales of auto trims, decorative parts, body structural parts and other related auto parts, such as roof racks, electric sliding door systems and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
