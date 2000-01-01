Edition:
India

North Mining Shares Co Ltd (0433.HK)

0433.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.16HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
HK$0.16
Open
HK$0.16
Day's High
HK$0.16
Day's Low
HK$0.15
Volume
9,090,000
Avg. Vol
20,571,358
52-wk High
HK$0.19
52-wk Low
HK$0.13

Chart for

About

North Mining Shares Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in mining and property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Mining Operation segment is engaged in the exploration of mineral mines, the exploration of molybdenum mines and the trading of mineral resources.... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,470.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21,557.55
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.