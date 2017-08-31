Edition:
Boyaa Interactive International Ltd (0434.HK)

0434.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.29HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.26
Open
HK$3.30
Day's High
HK$3.30
Day's Low
HK$3.23
Volume
925,000
Avg. Vol
1,690,376
52-wk High
HK$5.05
52-wk Low
HK$2.84

About

Boyaa Interactive International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development and operation of online card and board games. The Company provides web-based games and mobile games. Its games include puzzle games, such as Texas Hold’em, Fight the Landlord, Big Two Poker, Chinese... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.44
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,431.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 767.18
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about 0434.HK

BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International posts HY profit attributable of RMB141.4 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of co rmb141.4 million versus rmb129.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International says unit received indictment from judicial authority in PRC

* Unit received an indictment from judicial authority in PRC as a defendant due to its alleged act of bribery

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International posts qtrly revenue of RMB222.4 mln

* Q1 2017 unaudited non-IFRS adjusted net profit RMB70.7 million, up 6.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 May 2017
