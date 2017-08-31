BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International posts HY profit attributable of RMB141.4 mln * HY profit attributable to owners of co rmb141.4 million versus rmb129.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International says unit received indictment from judicial authority in PRC * Unit received an indictment from judicial authority in PRC as a defendant due to its alleged act of bribery