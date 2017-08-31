Boyaa Interactive International Ltd (0434.HK)
0434.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.29HKD
1:29pm IST
3.29HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.92%)
HK$0.03 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.26
HK$3.26
Open
HK$3.30
HK$3.30
Day's High
HK$3.30
HK$3.30
Day's Low
HK$3.23
HK$3.23
Volume
925,000
925,000
Avg. Vol
1,690,376
1,690,376
52-wk High
HK$5.05
HK$5.05
52-wk Low
HK$2.84
HK$2.84
About
Boyaa Interactive International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development and operation of online card and board games. The Company provides web-based games and mobile games. Its games include puzzle games, such as Texas Hold’em, Fight the Landlord, Big Two Poker, Chinese... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,431.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|767.18
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.83
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|20.22
|14.09
BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International posts HY profit attributable of RMB141.4 mln
* HY profit attributable to owners of co rmb141.4 million versus rmb129.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International says unit received indictment from judicial authority in PRC
* Unit received an indictment from judicial authority in PRC as a defendant due to its alleged act of bribery
BRIEF-Boyaa Interactive International posts qtrly revenue of RMB222.4 mln
* Q1 2017 unaudited non-IFRS adjusted net profit RMB70.7 million, up 6.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: