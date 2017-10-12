Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (0435.HK)
0435.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$5.32
Open
HK$5.32
Day's High
HK$5.32
Day's Low
HK$5.22
Volume
685,000
Avg. Vol
1,050,069
52-wk High
HK$5.57
52-wk Low
HK$4.38
About
Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Hong Kong-based REIT. The objective of the REIT is to provide unitholders with regular and stable cash distributions with the potential for sustainable long-term growth and enhancement in value of the property portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes 10 offices and six retail... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,303.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,637.78
|Dividend:
|0.13
|Yield (%):
|5.03
Financials
BRIEF-Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust announces qtrly operational statistics
* At 30 Sept, overall portfolio occupancy of sunlight reit was 97.0%, compared with 96.9% recorded at 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust announces acquisition of Fung Shun Commercial Building
* Transaction in relation to acquisition of Fung Shun Commercial Building