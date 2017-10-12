Edition:
Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (0435.HK)

0435.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$5.32
Open
HK$5.32
Day's High
HK$5.32
Day's Low
HK$5.22
Volume
685,000
Avg. Vol
1,050,069
52-wk High
HK$5.57
52-wk Low
HK$4.38

About

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Hong Kong-based REIT. The objective of the REIT is to provide unitholders with regular and stable cash distributions with the potential for sustainable long-term growth and enhancement in value of the property portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes 10 offices and six retail... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$8,303.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,637.78
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 5.03

Latest News about 0435.HK

BRIEF-Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust announces qtrly operational statistics

* At 30 Sept, overall portfolio occupancy of sunlight reit was 97.0%, compared with 96.9% recorded at 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust announces acquisition of Fung Shun Commercial Building

* Transaction in relation to acquisition of Fung Shun Commercial Building

26 Sep 2017
