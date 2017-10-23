Kuangchi Science Ltd (0439.HK)
0439.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.10 (+3.50%)
Prev Close
HK$2.86
Open
HK$2.89
Day's High
HK$2.99
Day's Low
HK$2.84
Volume
15,235,000
Avg. Vol
3,562,741
52-wk High
HK$3.64
52-wk Low
HK$2.39
About
KUANGCHI SCIENCE LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in space flying apparatus, paper and property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. In-depth Space Services segment applies the technology developed in respect of the civil near space flying apparatus to sell the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$19,368.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,109.95
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--