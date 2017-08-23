Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd (0440.HK)
0440.HK on Hong Kong Stock
53.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.70 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
HK$53.80
Open
HK$53.45
Day's High
HK$53.65
Day's Low
HK$53.05
Volume
116,155
Avg. Vol
546,965
52-wk High
HK$66.00
52-wk Low
HK$50.10
About
Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company provides banking, insurance, financial and other related services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. The Company's segments include Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Treasury, Overseas Banking, Insurance Business and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$18,127.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|335.08
|Dividend:
|0.32
|Yield (%):
|2.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Dah Sing Financial's HY net interest income up 6.5 percent
* HY profit attributable hk$4.84 billion versus hk$ 913.9 million
BRIEF-Dah Sing Financial appoints Gary Pak-Ling Wang as chief financial and operating officer
* Gary Pak-Ling Wang will be appointed as deputy chief executive and group chief financial and operating officer of DSFH