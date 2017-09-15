BRIEF-GCL New Energy announces deals for Huaibei project with Xi'an Datang Electric * Co entered into agreement between Huaibei GCL New Energy and Xi'an Datang Electric regarding Huaibei project for estimated consideration of RMB373.9 million

BRIEF-GCL New Energy sees HY profit attributable from cont ops at about RMB450 mln * Expects to record profit attributable from remaining solar energy business of about RMB450 million for 2017 interim period

BRIEF-Gcl New Energy updates on transaction with Hengjia (Shanghai) Financial Leasing Co Ltd * GNE group and Hengjia Financial leasing entered into (i) Shenmu Pingyuan Finance lease agreements

BRIEF-GCL New Energy Holdings updates on new operation service agreement * Suzhou GCL operation and Suzhou GCL-Poly entered into new operation service agreement

BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters Lianshui finance lease agreements with CNEC Financial Leasing * Entered Lianshui Finance lease agreements with cnec financial leasing ; CNEC financial leasing to purchase leased assets for RMB84 million

BRIEF-GCL New Energy says unit entered into Yangquan PC agreement * Discloseable transaction with China Energy Engineering Group