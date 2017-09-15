Edition:
GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd (0451.HK)

0451.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+3.77%)
Prev Close
HK$0.53
Open
HK$0.54
Day's High
HK$0.57
Day's Low
HK$0.54
Volume
44,164,000
Avg. Vol
31,293,144
52-wk High
HK$0.62
52-wk Low
HK$0.33

GCL New Energy Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in energy and printed circuit board (PCB) businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Solar Energy segment is engaged in the sales of electricity and the construction, operation and management of solar power plants. PCB... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,109.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 19,073.71
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-GCL New Energy announces deals for Huaibei project with Xi'an Datang Electric

* Co entered into agreement between Huaibei GCL New Energy and Xi'an Datang Electric regarding Huaibei project for estimated consideration of RMB373.9 million

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-GCL New Energy sees HY profit attributable from cont ops at about RMB450 mln

* Expects to record profit attributable from remaining solar energy business of about RMB450 million for 2017 interim period

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gcl New Energy updates on transaction with Hengjia (Shanghai) Financial Leasing Co Ltd

* GNE group and Hengjia Financial leasing entered into (i) Shenmu Pingyuan Finance lease agreements

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-GCL New Energy Holdings updates on new operation service agreement

* Suzhou GCL operation and Suzhou GCL-Poly entered into new operation service agreement

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters Lianshui finance lease agreements with CNEC Financial Leasing

* Entered Lianshui Finance lease agreements with cnec financial leasing ; CNEC financial leasing to purchase leased assets for RMB84 million Source text : (http://bit.ly/2txIrhV) Further company coverage:

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-GCL New Energy says unit entered into Yangquan PC agreement

* Discloseable transaction with China Energy Engineering Group

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters into multiple agreements

* Entered into Huarong EPC Agreement between Huarong Gcl New Energy, unit as principal and Xi'an Datang Electric as contractor

28 Apr 2017
