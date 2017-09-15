GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd (0451.HK)
0.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+3.77%)
HK$0.53
HK$0.54
HK$0.57
HK$0.54
44,164,000
31,293,144
HK$0.62
HK$0.33
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,109.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|19,073.71
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-GCL New Energy announces deals for Huaibei project with Xi'an Datang Electric
* Co entered into agreement between Huaibei GCL New Energy and Xi'an Datang Electric regarding Huaibei project for estimated consideration of RMB373.9 million
BRIEF-GCL New Energy sees HY profit attributable from cont ops at about RMB450 mln
* Expects to record profit attributable from remaining solar energy business of about RMB450 million for 2017 interim period
BRIEF-Gcl New Energy updates on transaction with Hengjia (Shanghai) Financial Leasing Co Ltd
* GNE group and Hengjia Financial leasing entered into (i) Shenmu Pingyuan Finance lease agreements
BRIEF-GCL New Energy Holdings updates on new operation service agreement
* Suzhou GCL operation and Suzhou GCL-Poly entered into new operation service agreement
BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters Lianshui finance lease agreements with CNEC Financial Leasing
* Entered Lianshui Finance lease agreements with cnec financial leasing ; CNEC financial leasing to purchase leased assets for RMB84 million Source text : (http://bit.ly/2txIrhV) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-GCL New Energy says unit entered into Yangquan PC agreement
* Discloseable transaction with China Energy Engineering Group
BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters into multiple agreements
* Entered into Huarong EPC Agreement between Huarong Gcl New Energy, unit as principal and Xi'an Datang Electric as contractor