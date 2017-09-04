Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd (0460.HK)
0460.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+2.86%)
Prev Close
HK$2.80
Open
HK$2.78
Day's High
HK$2.89
Day's Low
HK$2.77
Volume
26,184,610
Avg. Vol
18,370,185
52-wk High
HK$3.76
52-wk Low
HK$1.83
About
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holding Group Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in pharmaceutical businesses. The Company is mainly engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products in China. Its products are applicable in cardio-cerebral vascular (CCV) system,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$26,897.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9,471.08
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|2.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical says unit to invest in Pharmadax Foshan
* Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical, a unit of co, recently entered into agreements with Pharmadax Inc
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical updates on patent infringement claim related to product
Aug 22 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical sets up R&D centre in in California
* Sihuan pharmaceutical -set up its United States research and development centre in san francisco bay area in california Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings announces appointment of group vice president for research and development
July 31 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical says CFDA granted approval of phase I-III clinical trials of Birociclib
July 12 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings announces establishment joint venture
June 12 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical updates on deal with Buchang Pharma regarding distributorship of two products
May 16 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :