Edition:
India

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd (0468.HK)

0468.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.91HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
HK$4.95
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$5.01
Day's Low
HK$4.87
Volume
55,000
Avg. Vol
996,933
52-wk High
HK$5.31
52-wk Low
HK$3.59

Chart for

About

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in food packaging businesses. The Company’s businesses include the manufacture and sales of packaging for dairy products and non-carbonated soft drink products. The Company is also engaged in the research and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,631.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,337.02
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 4.84

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates