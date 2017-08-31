Forgame Holdings Ltd (0484.HK)
0484.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.40 (+2.98%)
Prev Close
HK$13.42
Open
HK$13.30
Day's High
HK$13.90
Day's Low
HK$13.04
Volume
125,800
Avg. Vol
570,305
52-wk High
HK$17.80
52-wk Low
HK$6.70
About
Forgame Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in game businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Game Product segment is engaged in the development of mobile games and Website games, including Beauty Box and Liberators, among others. Game Platform segment is engaged in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,751.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|138.17
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.83
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|20.22
|14.09
BRIEF-Forgame Holdings appoints Zhang Yang as executive director and COO
* Zhang Yang has been appointed as an executive director and chief operations officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Forgame disposes equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology
* Announces disposal of 20 pct equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology Co. Ltd.
BRIEF-Forgame expects Group to record net loss for HY ending June 30
* Group expects a improvement in its net operational loss position of about 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 june 2017
BRIEF-Forgame expects net loss of about RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Expects a substantial improvement in its net operational loss position of approximately 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Forgame Holdings updates on memorandum of understanding with Yinker Inc.
* Company entered into mou with vendor in relation to possible acquisition of no less than 50% of equity interests in target business