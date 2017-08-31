BRIEF-Forgame Holdings appoints Zhang Yang as executive director and COO * Zhang Yang has been appointed as an executive director and chief operations officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Forgame disposes equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology * Announces disposal of 20 pct equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology Co. Ltd.

BRIEF-Forgame expects Group to record net loss for HY ending June 30 * Group expects a improvement in its net operational loss position of about 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 june 2017

BRIEF-Forgame expects net loss of about RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017 * Expects a substantial improvement in its net operational loss position of approximately 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 June 2017