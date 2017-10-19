United Company RUSAL Plc (0486.HK)
0486.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.22HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
HK$5.28
Open
HK$5.25
Day's High
HK$5.32
Day's Low
HK$5.21
Volume
8,258,000
Avg. Vol
19,326,683
52-wk High
HK$6.36
52-wk Low
HK$2.49
About
United Company RUSAL Plc is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in aluminum businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Aluminum segment is engaged in the production and sales of primary aluminum and related products. Alumina segment is engaged in the mining of bauxite, the refining of bauxite into alumina... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$93,892.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15,193.01
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|4.58
Financials
BRIEF-United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders
* Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders Of The Company
Russia's En+ could launch IPO as soon as Sept. 28: sources
LONDON/MOSCOW En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminum and hydropower businesses, could launch its initial public offering (IPO) as soon as Sept. 28, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
BRIEF-United Company RUSAL updates on Sberbank facility agreements
* announces that combined credit facility agreement was executed by parties and came into force on 31 August 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: