Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd (0489.HK)

0489.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$10.82
Open
HK$10.80
Day's High
HK$10.94
Day's Low
HK$10.64
Volume
15,260,314
Avg. Vol
16,119,626
52-wk High
HK$11.46
52-wk Low
HK$7.45

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in automobile-related businesses. The Company operates its businesses through four segments. The Commercial Vehicles segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of commercial vehicles, its related engines and other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$91,847.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,616.12
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 2.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about 0489.HK

BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group Co enters deal to raise registered capital of DNAF

* Co entered into agreement to increase registered capital of DNAF​

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group posts Sept total production volume of 306,981 ‍units

* September total production volume 306,981 ‍units, up 6.9 percent ​

12 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms Dongfeng Motor Group at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited's (DFG)'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The agency also affirmed the rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) International Co., Ltd. and guaranteed by DFG at 'A'. The affirmation follows the agency's upgrade of DFG

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group posts August total sales volume of 255,344 units

* August total production volume 246,038 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

Renault-Nissan to build electric cars with China's Dongfeng

BEIJING/PARIS The Renault-Nissan alliance has announced plans to build electric cars in China in a new venture with Dongfeng Motor, joining the scramble by global automakers to meet Beijing's stringent quotas for zero-emission vehicles. | Video

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-Renault-Nissan to build electric cars with China's Dongfeng

* Affordable EVs key to meeting new Chinese sales quotas (Adds details of programme, background)

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor says HY net profit rises about 4 pct

* hy profit attributable to shareholders was approximately rmb 7,037 million, up by approximately 4.2%

28 Aug 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

18 Aug 2017
