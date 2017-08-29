Edition:
GOME Retail Holdings Ltd (0493.HK)

0493.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
HK$0.98
Open
HK$0.99
Day's High
HK$1.02
Day's Low
HK$0.98
Volume
249,268,802
Avg. Vol
92,127,679
52-wk High
HK$1.17
52-wk Low
HK$0.80

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, formerly GOME ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES HOLDINGS LIMITED, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in electrical appliances businesses. The Company’s main businesses include the operation and management of network of electrical appliances and electronic products online sales,... (more)

Beta: 1.74
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$19,401.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21,557.63
Dividend: --
Yield (%): 0.78

China's GOME's H1 net profit falls 1.6 pct as finance costs rise

HONG KONG, Aug 29 GOME Retail Holdings Ltd , formerly known as Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, said late on Monday its first-half net profit fell 1.6 percent due to a rise in finance costs as its borrowings increased.

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding posts HY net profit of RMB122 mln

* HY net profit RMB122 million versus RMB124 million a year ago

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances announces change in name of Company

* Name of co has been changed from "Gome Electrical Appliances Holding ltd" to "Gome Retail Holdings ltd" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding announces issuance of additional bonds due 2020

* Company and barclays entered into subscription agreement in connection with additional bonds issue

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says qtrly profit attributable RMB137 million, up 2.24 pct

* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately rmb137 million, increased by 2.24%

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Bank of Beijing signs agreement with Gome's financial arm

* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking

15 May 2017
