China's GOME's H1 net profit falls 1.6 pct as finance costs rise HONG KONG, Aug 29 GOME Retail Holdings Ltd , formerly known as Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, said late on Monday its first-half net profit fell 1.6 percent due to a rise in finance costs as its borrowings increased.

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding posts HY net profit of RMB122 mln * HY net profit RMB122 million versus RMB124 million a year ago

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances announces change in name of Company * Name of co has been changed from "Gome Electrical Appliances Holding ltd" to "Gome Retail Holdings ltd"

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding announces issuance of additional bonds due 2020 * Company and barclays entered into subscription agreement in connection with additional bonds issue

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says qtrly profit attributable RMB137 million, up 2.24 pct * Qtrly profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately rmb137 million, increased by 2.24%