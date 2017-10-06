Bankrupt U.S. retailers begin to catch a break An unexpected helping hand from creditors, landlords and vendors is allowing more U.S. retailers to stay in business following bankruptcy with most of their stores and employees in the fold. |

Hong Kong shares climb, helped by strong earnings by Chinese firms SHANGHAI, Aug 25 Hong Kong stocks rose for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, finishing the week with a strong gain as forecast-beating results from major Chinese firms boosted investor confidence.

Hong Kong's Li & Fung H1 net profit rises 6.1 pct, beats forecast HONG KONG, Aug 24 Li & Fung Ltd, which supplies clothing and other products to retailers worldwide, on Thursday reported a 6.1 percent rise in first-half adjusted net profit and said it expected headwinds from store closures to continue in the second half of the year.

Marquee Brands-led group in bid for bankrupt BCBG: sources Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.