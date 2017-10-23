Kasen International Holdings Ltd (0496.HK)
0496.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.29
HK$1.29
Open
HK$1.29
HK$1.29
Day's High
HK$1.31
HK$1.31
Day's Low
HK$1.27
HK$1.27
Volume
3,225,000
3,225,000
Avg. Vol
2,556,196
2,556,196
52-wk High
HK$1.50
HK$1.50
52-wk Low
HK$1.16
HK$1.16
About
KASEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in manufacture, property and travel businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Manufacture segment is engaged in the manufacture of upholstered furniture. Its products include sofa and sofa cut-and-sew. Property... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,994.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,511.02
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|38.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.