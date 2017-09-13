CSI Properties Ltd (0497.HK)
0497.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.39
Open
HK$0.39
Day's High
HK$0.39
Day's Low
HK$0.38
Volume
5,602,500
Avg. Vol
6,616,231
52-wk High
HK$0.43
52-wk Low
HK$0.26
About
CSI Properties Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Commercial Property Holding segment is engaged in the investment and trading of commercial properties and hotels operation. Residential Property Holding segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,864.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10,037.09
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|4.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-CSI properties unit proposes to issue of debt securities
* Unit proposes to issue U.S. Dollar denominated senior perpetual capital securities to be guaranteed by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CSI increases cash dividend 10.7pct to $0.31 per share
* CSI increases cash dividend 10.7pct to $0.31 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: