BRIEF-Frontier Services Group posts HY loss attributable HK$82.666 mln * HY loss attributable HK$82.666 million versus loss of HK$104.398 million

Blackwater founder's FSG buys stake in Chinese security school BEIJING Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.