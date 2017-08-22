Edition:
Frontier Services Group Ltd (0500.HK)

0500.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
HK$1.59
Open
HK$1.61
Day's High
HK$1.63
Day's Low
HK$1.58
Volume
774,000
Avg. Vol
1,961,887
52-wk High
HK$1.95
52-wk Low
HK$0.75

About

Frontier Services Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in aviation, logistics and information businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Aviation and Logistics segment is engaged in the provision of aviation and logistics services. Financial Market Information segment is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,450.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,449.70
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.81 14.09

Latest News about 0500.HK

BRIEF-Frontier Services Group posts HY loss attributable HK$82.666 mln

* HY loss attributable HK$82.666 million versus loss of HK$104.398 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017

Blackwater founder's FSG buys stake in Chinese security school

BEIJING Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.

30 May 2017

