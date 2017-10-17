China Foods to sell wine, non-beverage business to parent for $649 million HONG KONG China Foods Ltd said it would sell its wine and other non-beverage businesses to a unit of its state-owned parent COFCO Corp in a deal valued at HK$5.07 billion ($649 million) as it aims to focus on its beverage business.

