China Foods Ltd (0506.HK)
0506.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.19 (+3.92%)
Prev Close
HK$4.85
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$5.15
Day's Low
HK$4.82
Volume
28,474,000
Avg. Vol
8,925,510
52-wk High
HK$5.15
52-wk Low
HK$2.80
About
CHINA FOODS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in food businesses. The Company operates through four segments. The Beverage segment is engaged in the processing, bottling and distribution of sparkling beverage products and the distribution of still beverage products. The Wine segment is... (more)
|Beta:
|1.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$11,104.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,797.22
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|0.30
Financials
|P/E (TTM):
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|15.76
|14.09
China Foods to sell wine, non-beverage business to parent for $649 million
HONG KONG China Foods Ltd said it would sell its wine and other non-beverage businesses to a unit of its state-owned parent COFCO Corp in a deal valued at HK$5.07 billion ($649 million) as it aims to focus on its beverage business.
HONG KONG, Oct 17 China Foods Ltd said it would sell its wine and other non-beverage businesses to a unit of its state-owned parent COFCO Corp in a deal valued at HK$5.07 billion ($649 million) as it aims to focus on its beverage business.
BRIEF-China Foods announces disposal of equity interests in target co's for HK$1.40 bln
* Upon completion and payment of special dividend, remaining net proceeds to be received by co about hk$2. 47 billion