Dingyi Group Investment Ltd (0508.HK)
0508.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
HK$0.46
Open
HK$0.45
Day's High
HK$0.47
Day's Low
HK$0.45
Volume
2,780,000
Avg. Vol
28,144,151
52-wk High
HK$1.50
52-wk Low
HK$0.23
About
DINGYI GROUP INVESTMENT LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in loan financing businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Securities Trading segment is engaged in the trading of securities and futures. Trading of Wine segment is engaged in the trading of wine. Food and Beverage... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,573.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,361.45
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment updates on unusual price and trading volume movements
* Clarifies that directors have noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment comments on unusual trading of co's shares
* Noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
BRIEF-Dingyi Group investment posts FY loss attributable of HK$470.3 mln
* No dividend was paid or proposed during year ended 31 march 2017
BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment entered into acquisition agreement
* Company (as purchaser) and Li Kwong Yuk, Chairman of co, as vendor entered into acquisition agreement
BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment announces formation of joint venture
* CCIL, Hoping Medical and JVC entered into JVA to form a JV for investment in hospitals and medical projects
BRIEF-Dingyi Group enters into joint venture agreement
* CCIL, Hoping Medical and joint venture company entered into joint venture agreement