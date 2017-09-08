BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment updates on unusual price and trading volume movements * Clarifies that directors have noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company

BRIEF-Dingyi Group investment posts FY loss attributable of HK$470.3 mln * No dividend was paid or proposed during year ended 31 march 2017

BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment entered into acquisition agreement * Company (as purchaser) and Li Kwong Yuk, Chairman of co, as vendor entered into acquisition agreement

BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment announces formation of joint venture * CCIL, Hoping Medical and JVC entered into JVA to form a JV for investment in hospitals and medical projects