Century Sunshine Group Holdings Ltd (0509.HK)
0509.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.24
Volume
2,451,000
Avg. Vol
4,842,348
52-wk High
HK$0.37
52-wk Low
HK$0.22
About
Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in fertilizer and material businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Fertilizer segment is engaged in the production and sales of fertilizers, including organic fertilizers and compound fertilizers. Magnesium... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,214.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,581.12
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|4.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09