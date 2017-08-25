BRIEF-Cash Financial Services posts HY revenue of HK$62.9 million * HY loss before taxation HK$38.6 million versus loss of HK$35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cash Financial Services appoints Chan Chi Ming Benson as CEO * Chan Chi Ming Benson will be appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer

BRIEF-Cash Financial Services appoints Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey as executive director * Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey has been appointed as an executive director