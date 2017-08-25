CASH Financial Services Group Ltd (0510.HK)
0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.25
Volume
6,342,038
Avg. Vol
5,467,988
52-wk High
HK$0.50
52-wk Low
HK$0.24
About
Cash Financial Services Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of financial services. The businesses of the Company include broking businesses, investment banking, asset management, wealth management, as well as the provision of direct market access (DMA) services and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,240.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,960.36
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Cash Financial Services posts HY revenue of HK$62.9 million
* HY loss before taxation HK$38.6 million versus loss of HK$35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cash Financial Services appoints Chan Chi Ming Benson as CEO
* Chan Chi Ming Benson will be appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer
BRIEF-Cash Financial Services appoints Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey as executive director
* Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cash Financial Services announces placing of convertible bonds by CFSG
* CFSG to place through placing agent convertible bonds with principal amount of up to hk$620 million
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.